8/2/19 — James N. Painter

James N. Painter of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, August 2, 22019
at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 72. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late James Audrey and Olyethia
Christine Solomon Painter. He was a Barber and enjoyed searching for
bargains at the flea markets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Tonya
Painter.
