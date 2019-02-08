8/2/19 — Deborah Louise Benson

Deborah Louise Benson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, July 30,
2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 66. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2 PM at New Center Grove Church
Cemetery in Estill Springs. The family will receive friends from 12 PM
until 1:45 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Wyatt and Aline
Fletcher Elliott. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, taking rides in the car and
being with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy
Dale Benson; brothers, Johnny and Ray Elliott and sister, Daisy Musser.
She is survived by son, Cody Benson and his wife, Michelle of Tullahoma;
daughter, Kayla Benson and her husband, Dylon Winebrenner of Winchester;
brothers, Bobby Elliott and his wife, Susan, Robert Elliott and Billy
Elliott, all of Estill Springs; four grandchildren, Leighton Benson,
Hunter, Maysin and Waylon Winebrenner and one grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
