8/18/19 — Adam Alcocer

Adam Alcocer of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at
the age of 49. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, August 18,
2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 17 from 5 -8
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Alcocer was born in Hammond, IN, the son of the late Opal Price Alcocer
and Nicholas V. Alcocer of Lake Station, IN. He enjoyed being with his
family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being
outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He was a country music fan and enjoyed
performing Karaoke with his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth
Alcocer and brother, Vick Alcocer. He is survived by his father, Nicholas
Alcocer and his wife, Rebecca of Lake Station, IN; sons, Gage and Bryson
Alcocer, both of Tullahoma and Kyler Boyd of McMinnville; daughter, Kenya
Alcocer of Detroit, MI; brothers, Mark Alcocer and his wife, Stacey of
Tullahoma, Nick Alcocer and his wife, Amanda of Normandy and Jesse
Rodriguez and his wife, Amanda of Chesterton, IN; twin sister, Eve Raines
and her husband, Junior of Normandy and sister, Jeanne Warren and her
husband, James of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Aiden and Aries Wanshon and
twin girls, Ahri and Aeryn Wanshon and several half-brothers, half-sisters,
nieces, nephews and cousins.
