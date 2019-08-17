8/17/19 — Robert “Bob” Johnston

Mr. Robert “Bob” Johnston, ,71 passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born in Jamestown, NY on September 25, 1947 to Sidney Charles Johnston who preceded him death along with brother, Harold Eugene “Bud” Johnston.
He was a US Airforce flight engineer veteran.
“Bob” worked as a terminal manger, as a dispatcher, service manager for Koch Industries from 1980-1986. From 1986 to 1989 He owned and operated Haggard Dozier Service, from 1989 to 1998 he was employed by M-Tec as am maintenance tech, repairing the line machines, air compressors and fire sprinkler system, from 1998-2000 he was employed by Duck River Equipment as a service manager, overseeing 7 mechanics, from 2000-2003 he was employed by Bartlette Excavation as a backhoe operator, from 2003-2017 he was employed by the Coffee County Sheriffs Department as a court officer. He was also a first responder-emergency medical volunteer for the fire service management and the Fire Chief of Summitville Volunteer Fire Department.
Bob was also known as “Crop dust Jack”, he drove sprint cars, go carts and he loved working on old cars. He was deeply involved with the
“Cruise-in car” show held on the square in Manchester.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Arnold Johnston, mother, Dorothy Martindale Johnston (Florida), son, Robert Darren Johnston, TN, daughters: Helena Nicole Johnston, Adayna Leigh Pennington, Torrie Lee Pennington all of TN. Sister, Carolyn (Roger) Jean Widrig, Joyce Ann James, Joane Lee Suarez, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday August 17 from 11-1:00pm in the parlors of Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN., with a celebration of life to follow.
