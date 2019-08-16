8/16/19 — Jack Lynn

Jack Lynn, 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in
Tullahoma. Graveside Services are scheduled for 4 PM, Friday, August 16,
2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1
PM – 3:30 PM on Friday, August 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Jack was born in Livingston, TN, to the late Cecil and Winifred Lynn. He
graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1971 where he was a member of the
Tullahoma Track and Field team and held the record of the long jump for
many years. Jack attended Motlow Sate College and later attended the
Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Shelbyville to become a
Boilermaker. Jack worked as a Boilermaker for over 30 years and was a
member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union, Local Lodge
454. He retired from Arnold Air Force Base in 2011. He was also a member
of the Estill Springs Masonic Lodge #561 F & AM. In addition, Jack enjoyed
fishing, playing golf and hanging out with his friends at London’s
Restaurant and Bar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Michael Lynn
and brother, Richard Lynn.
Mr. Lynn is survived by his wife, Marla Lynn of Tullahoma; son, Dustin Lynn
of Nashville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lynn of Arizona; nephew, Jeff Lynn and
his wife, Anna of California and niece, Christine Rogers and her husband,
Mark of Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place,
Memphis, TN 38105.
