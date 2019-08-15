Wilsie Mae Shahan of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 90. Mrs. Shahan was born in Lynchburg to the late Jabel M. and Jessie Mullins Dean, Sr. She was a lifelong member of the Baptist church. in addition to her parents, Mrs. Shahan is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Shahan; step-father, Joe Bennett; and one sister, Mary Alice Trubey. She is survived by one brother, Jabel Dean, Jr.; two sisters, Mattie Sorrell, and Frances Ferrell and her husband Bratten; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Shahan will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 12:00-1:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County with her nephews serving as pallbearers.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
8/15/19 — Wilsie Mae Shahan
Wilsie Mae Shahan of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 90. Mrs. Shahan was born in Lynchburg to the late Jabel M. and Jessie Mullins Dean, Sr. She was a lifelong member of the Baptist church. in addition to her parents, Mrs. Shahan is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Shahan; step-father, Joe Bennett; and one sister, Mary Alice Trubey. She is survived by one brother, Jabel Dean, Jr.; two sisters, Mattie Sorrell, and Frances Ferrell and her husband Bratten; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Shahan will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 12:00-1:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County with her nephews serving as pallbearers.