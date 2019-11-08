8/11/19 — Peggy Gravitt Mankin

Funeral services for Peggy Gravitt Mankin, age 77, of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Ray Marcrom officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5 PM until 9 PM and on Sunday, August 11, 2019, prior to service from 12 PM until 2 PM. Mrs. Mankin passed away on August 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy was born on May 5, 1942 to the late M.C. and Mildred Bradshaw Gravitt in Chattanooga, TN. She retired from her job of 28 years teaching Cosmetology at Coffee County Central High School where she helped many of her students begin their career. She was also the owner of Total Concepts Hair Design. Peggy enjoyed reading and traveling, but above all else she loved spending time with her family. She had a generous heart and always encouraged everyone to follow their dreams no matter where, or what you came from.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John D. Mankin, and her brother, Jerry Gravitt. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Angela (Mike) Sellars, Jennifer (Marty) Henegar; grandchildren, Whitney (Nick) Harrell, Kaitlyn (Bryan) McAdams, Jerett ( Jackie) Zeigler, Hayden Zeigler, Rachel Henegar, and Jonathan Henegar; great-granchildren, Brylyn McAdams, Madison McAdams, and Hayes Harrell; brothers, Don Gravitt, Rick (Helga) Gravitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the care and compassion shown by McArthur Manor and Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Dusty Elam Foundation.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Mankin family.