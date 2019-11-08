8/11/19 — Lawrence Arthur Pressley

Lawrence Arthur Pressley of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, August
9, 2019 at his residence at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled
for 2 PM, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends
on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 5 – 8 PM.
Mr. Pressley was the son of the late James Edward and Bobbie Faye Davis
Pressley. He was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed listening to music
and singing Karaoke songs. He collected old watches and stamps and enjoyed
tinkering with cars. He also enjoyed watching old movies and playing
cards, especially Rook and Poker. Lawrence also had a “Sweet Tooth” and
loved Little Debbie Snack Cakes which he loved to share with his
grandchildren. His favorite time was spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Janice
Marlene Castillo.
Mr. Pressley is survived by his wife, Daphne Hollar Pressley of Manchester;
sons, Jeremiah Davis Presley of Manchester, Kyle Robert Pressley and his
wife, Autumn of Christiana and James Morgan Pressley and David Wyatt
Pressley, both of Manchester; daughters, Tessa Renee’ Pressley Harris and
her husband, Joshua of Tullahoma and Sage Pressley Bradshaw and her
husband, Tyler of Estill Springs; brothers, Charles Pressley and his wife,
Diane of Manchester, James Marlen Pressley and his wife, Vonnie of Calhoun,
GA, Michael Pressley and his wife, Patricia of Manchester, Mitchell
Pressley and his wife, Sherry of Humble, TX and Robert Pressley and his
wife, Sandra of Winchester; sisters, Edna Smith and her husband, Roy of
Olathe, KS and Glenda Darlene Petschauer and her husband, Michael of
Belleville, IL and eight grandchildren.
