8/10/19–Wayne Perry England

Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Perry England, age 91, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. England passed away on August 1, 2019 at Unity Medical Center.
Wayne was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Blanche England. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in World War II. Wayne retired as a night auditor from Colonial Court. He was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed watching the Price is Right, fishing, golfing, football, and most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by one brother, Tom England; two sisters, Millie Frank and Daisy England. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary England; two sons, Bruce England (Connie) and Butch England (Janice); Two Daughters, Carmen Savage and Caren Clark; one sisters, Rose England; 8 grandchildren, Brandy Rutherford (Joseph Isenhart), Brittney Szugyi (Mike), Whittney England (Denzel Reagan), Josh Clark, Courtney Savage, Zack Savage, Ben England, and Michael Scalise; six great grandchildren.
