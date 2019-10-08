8/10/19 — Joe Michael Evans

Joe Michael Evans of Lynchburg, passed this life on Thursday, August 1,
2019 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital at the age of 65. A
Celebration of Life Service is planned for Mike Evans at Tullahoma High
School on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Attendees are encouraged
to dress casually (in UT gear if they have it).
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late J. C. and Orra Mae
Damron Evans. He was a U S Navy Veteran and a member of New Harmony Baptist
Church. He was also a member of the Tennessee Squire Association and the
Volunteers State Squires. He was a janitor at Tullahoma High School and
loved his job. He enjoyed being around the kids and helping teach some
“life skills”. He also enjoyed playing Trivia on Thursday nights at Las
Fajitas in Manchester with his team the “Possum Fighters”. In addition, he
was an avid TN Vols Football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Gary Edens
and sister, Regina Edens.
Mr. Evans is survived by his loving wife, Earlene Evans of Lynchburg; sons,
Matthew Evans and his wife, LeAnne of Hillsboro and David Evans and his
wife, Keri of Lynchburg; daughter, Jenny Southworth and her husband, Lance
of Lebanon; sisters, Linda Bohanan of Tullahoma, Terri Bailey and her
husband, Greg of Tullahoma and Sandra Sullins and her husband, Stan of
Woodbury and grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Giovanna Mangino-Southworth,
Ashley, Olivia, Will and Sam Evans.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS