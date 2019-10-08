8/10/19 — Bennie Ring Garrick

Garrick, Bennie Ring of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 72. Mr. Garrick was born in Manchester to the late Bennie H. and Geneva Ring Garrick. Tullahoma has always had a special place in Bennie’s heart. During his time at Tullahoma High School, Bennie was the president of his class his sophomore, junior, and senior years, and was elected Mr. THS his senior year. After graduating from THS, Mr. Garrick served his country proudly as a member of the United States Air Force in the Vietnam era. Over the years, Bennie became a well known and loved face in the Tullahoma community through his 42 years at Trader’s Bank, where he worked as a Loan Officer, Board Member, and former President, and his involvement with numerous community service organizations. Bennie served as a Commander with the American Legion, a member of Big Brothers, The Tullahoma Rotary Club, former president of Lakewood Golf and Country Club, and was a Jack Daniels Squire. Bennie loved his alma mater, and continually supported and loved watching Tullahoma High School Football. He loved watching and playing football, golfing, fishing, hunting, skiing, trivia, and serving the community he loved. Mr. Garrick is survived by his life partner, Audrey Gail Shasteen; one son, Jay Wheeler Garrick; one stepson, Dustin Bouldin; one stepdaughter, Erin Schwartz and her husband Adam; one sister, Dorothy Tucker and her husband Carl; One nephew, Carl Tucker III; one niece, Stacey Hall; and grandchildren, Aidan, Ashton, and Noah Jones, and Alan Schwartz Johnson. Visitation for Mr. Garrick will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Jack Hice and John Olive officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Bennie’s memory be made to either the Tullahoma Quarterback Club: PO Box 1795, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or The Eli Grow Foundation: 1406 Wilson Ave. Tullahoma, TN 37388. Bennie may have always been listed as #48, but he will always be #1 in our hearts.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
8/10/19 — Bennie Ring Garrick
