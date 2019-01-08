8/1/19 — Janice Elaine Ramsey

Janice Elaine Ramsey of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 29,
2019 at her residence at the age of 74. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends
prior to the service beginning at 1 PM.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vincent Lochner
and the late Mildred Litchenberger Kieck. She attended the Covenant
Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma. Mrs. Ramsey loved the beach and going
boating. She enjoyed having fun with her grandchildren singing and dancing.
She loved helping people, especially children.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold
B. Ramsey Sr and sister, Joyce Scarborough.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by sons, Dennis Kelly and his wife, Michelle of
Fairfax, VA, Christopher Ramsey and his wife, Mandy of Goldsboro, NC and
Harold B. Ramsey Jr. and his wife, Tiffany of Groveland, FL; daughters,
Debbie Millman and her husband, Mark of Madison, WI, Kathy Sanchez and her
husband, Gilberto of Tullahoma, Tammy Cyr and her husband, Ray of
Tullahoma, Debra Sprung of Paisley, FL, Linda Thomas and her husband, Bill
of Altamonte Springs, FL, Cheryl Causey of Osteen, FL and Dawn Goss and her
husband, Marcus of Altamonte Springs, FL; brother, Vincent Lochner and his
wife, Debbie of Forked River, NJ; sister, Carol Richter of Whiting, NJ;
thirty three grandchildren and twenty nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to her
favorite charity, Blue Monarch, P O Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS