7/5/19 — Stanley Lee Tankersley

STANLEY LEE TANKERSLEY, age 57, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, losing his brief battle with cancer. Mr. Tankersley was born in Tullahoma, Tenn., on January 20, 1962, to the late Robert E. Lee Tankersley and Wanda Lee Pierce Tankersley. Mr. Tankersley was disabled. He was a member of the New Center Grove Church of Christ. Before becoming disabled, Mr. Tankersley was employed at Tennessee Tannery for several years. He enjoyed Fishing, Camping, Hunting and keeping his grandchildren well supplied with M&M’s.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Bradford Tankersley, son, Cody Tankersley and Fianc’e Haley Hise, daughter, Paige Hall and husband, James all of Tullahoma, siblings; Barbara Dorsett and husband Harold of Lynchburg, Donna West of Tullahoma, Betty Farris and husband, John of Estill Springs, Jackie Goodwin, Judy Luttrell and husband, Steve all of Tullahoma, and sister-in-law, Joan Tankersley of Tullahoma. 6-Grandchildren; Preston, Ryland and Addalyn Hall Emily Tankersley, Wyatt and Amelia Hemken.
Visitation for Mr. Tankersley will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Friday evening, July 5, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are Scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 6, also in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services, with Bro. Byron Lawrence. Interment will follow in the Pennington Cemetery in Estill Springs.
