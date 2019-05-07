7/5/19–Nancy Lynn Hodges Blair

Nancy Lynn Hodges Blair, 69, of Lakesite, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy was born on May 11, 1950 and she lived most of her life in Tennessee. She was a graduate of Coffee County Central High School class of 1968. On June 18, 1971, she married H. Curt Blair, IV and they raised two children, Heather and Curtis. Nancy had a passion for people, she loved to create and she had a heart for those struggling in many ways. She was known for her big infectious smile and her warm hugs. Nancy loved being a mother, but being “Grammy” to her grandchildren brought her pride and tremendous joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Curt Blair, IV, her parents, A. Houston and Betty Lou Hodges and brother, Paul Liles Hodges.
She is survived by daughter, Heather Blair, son, H. Curtis Blair, V (Leslie) and grandchildren, Hollyn, Hudson, and Cooper, mother-in-law, Norma Stonecipher Blair, brother, Larry Hodges (Darlene), sisters-in-law, Brooke Blair, Tina Farrar, Mary Lee (Michael) as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Susannah Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mustard Tree Ministries or Hospice of Chattanooga.
Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.
