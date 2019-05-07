Nichols, Miriam Anderson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 87. Miriam was born in Williamsburg County, South Carolina to the late Harold Gustaf Anderson Sr. and Vivian Ophelia Bailey Anderson. Prior to retiring in 1995, she was employed for 30 years by various operating contractors at the Arnold Engineering Development Center. Miriam was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson “Hut” Nichols; one son, Patrick Bailey Nichols; two brothers, Philip E. Anderson and Harold G. Anderson Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Anderson Veazey and Gertrude Spears. Miriam is survived by three sons, Theodore “Ted” Nichols and his wife Michelle, Robert “Bobby” Nichols and his wife Sandra, and Scott Nichols; nine grandchildren, Luke, Jacob, Justin, Brandon, Matthew, Andrew, Anna, Rebekah and Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Gordy; one sister, Pauline Spears; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Nichols. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 808 West Hickory Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
7/5/19 — Miriam Anderson Nichols
Nichols, Miriam Anderson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 87. Miriam was born in Williamsburg County, South Carolina to the late Harold Gustaf Anderson Sr. and Vivian Ophelia Bailey Anderson. Prior to retiring in 1995, she was employed for 30 years by various operating contractors at the Arnold Engineering Development Center. Miriam was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson “Hut” Nichols; one son, Patrick Bailey Nichols; two brothers, Philip E. Anderson and Harold G. Anderson Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Anderson Veazey and Gertrude Spears. Miriam is survived by three sons, Theodore “Ted” Nichols and his wife Michelle, Robert “Bobby” Nichols and his wife Sandra, and Scott Nichols; nine grandchildren, Luke, Jacob, Justin, Brandon, Matthew, Andrew, Anna, Rebekah and Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Gordy; one sister, Pauline Spears; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Nichols. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 808 West Hickory Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.