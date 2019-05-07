7/5/19 — Clebern Alexander Lowe

Funeral services for Mr. Clebern Alexander Lowe, age 80, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2 at the funeral home. Mr. Lowe passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.
Clebern was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Mannie and Elizabeth Arnold Lowe. He owned and operated J & J Restaurant for over 40 years. Clebern loved to farm, throw darts, watch the Braves, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Clebern was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lowe; one son, Michael Lowe; one daughter, Angela Lowe; one brother, David Lowe; and two sisters, Vanitta Norris and Wanda Noblett. He is survived by one son, Roger (Sherrie) Lowe; two daughters, Deborah (David) Amonette and Laura (Randy) Foster; three sisters, Helena Brandon, Joyce Frazier, and Jodi (Bobby) Warren; seven grandchildren; thirteen (plus one on the way) great grandchildren; and an advisor to Timmy McCullough.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowe family.