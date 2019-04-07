7/4/19 — James “The Moose” A. Martin

James “The Moose” A. Martin of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July
1, 2019 at his residence at the age of 64 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will
be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM
James, a native of Decatur, AL, was the son of the late Leroy and Mattie
Pearl Mason Martin. He was a U S Navy veteran and was a night dispatcher
for ERPUD. He also was a Tullahoma City Auxiliary Police Officer and owned
Martin’s Janitorial Service, cleaning floors and windows for Walmart,
Harton Hospital and Fuji.
Mr. Martin was a worker, but his family was also very important to him. He
loved children and was a foster parent to many. He taught Isshinryu Karate
for 42 years and was a 2nd degree blackbelt. He also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Eula
Mae and Hoyt Martin and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Mason and brother, Danny Martin.
James is survived by his wife, Vickie Martin of Tullahoma; sons, Raymond
Martin, Jacob Pearson (Katie), Josh Pearson (Morgan) and Jimmy and Jason
Pearson, all of Tullahoma; daughters, Tammy Hodges (Wayne) of Tullahoma,
Samantha Gatlin and Jamie Martin of Manchester and April Martin (Raymond)
of Hillsboro; brothers, Johnny Martin of Hillsboro, Robert Peoples (Peggy)
of Alexandria, Steve Martin (Kathy) of Unionville, Sheryl Gann (Joe) of
Fayetteville, Diann Swinford (Richard) and Annie Mae Keller (Gary), both of
Tullahoma; grandchildren, Jennifer Dow (Scott), Emily Belcher (Cody), Calie
White, Rosalyn Liggett, Belen and Tona Rojas, Carson Pearson and Bjorn
Pearson; great grandchildren, Madison, Madeline and Kaylee Dow and Mayleigh
Belcher and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network, 501 W Broad Street,
Decherd, TN 37324.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS