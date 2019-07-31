7/31/19 — Myrten E. Trail, Jr.

Myrten E Trail Jr. of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019
at Unity Medical Center at the age of 70. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Manchester, he was the so of the late Myrten and Vera Collins
Trail. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester and
enjoyed fishing, hunting, whittling gardening and playing his guitar. He
also loved being with family, especially his great granddaughter. He also
enjoyed going out eat and his favorite meals consisted on a cheeseburger,
French fries and a strawberry milkshake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Doris
Carter and grandchild, Chasity Hunt. He is survived by wife, Nectaria
Trail of Manchester; sons, Daniel Trail and his wife, Teresa of Lynchburg,
Adam, Kevin and Nicolas Cooper, all of Little Falls, NJ; daughter, Teresa
Elsea and her husband, Michael of Tullahoma; brothers, Howard Trail and his
wife, Debbie and James Trail, both of Manchester; sister, Betty Curless of
Woodbury; grandchildren, Slayton and Alaina Hunt and Ethan and Andrea Trail
and great granddaughter, Evelyn Parkes.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS