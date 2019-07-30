7/30/19 — Elizabeth Violet Howard

Miss Elizabeth Violet Howard, 8 week old infant,
passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in
Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 31, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Scott C. and Christina Freeze Howard;
brothers, Michael and Tyler Howard; grandparents, Robert and Martha Howard,
Debra (Jim) Hanson and Jerry (Sandra) Freeze; aunt, Shelby Freeze; uncles,
Brad (Cambridge) Howard and Justin Hanson; cousins, Landen, Bentley,
Caroline, Kinsley and Braydon.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennesseee with a closing prayer service 8:00 PM Tuesday.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements