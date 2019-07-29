7/29/19 — Mary Imogene Collins

Mary Imogene Collins, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, surrounded by her loving family. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born in East Prairie, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Florence Smith Cowser. She was a homemaker and attended First Presbyterian Church of Tullahoma. Mary enjoyed visiting people and helping in any way she could. She and her husband, Samuel T. Collins owned and operated Oak Market for several years.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Thomas Collins; two brothers, Ruben and J.C. Cowser; four sisters, Jane, Elain, Gladys, and Ruth. She is survived by two daughters, Loretta Rogers and Renee St. John; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren.
