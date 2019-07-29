7/29/19 — Gary Allen

Mr. Gary Allen, 81, passed away Saturday July 27,
2019 at his home. He was born in Summitville, Tennessee on January 7, 1938
to Everett R. Allen and Maude Scruggs Allen who preceded him in death along
with brother, Donnie Allen; sisters, Vivian Benson, Wanda Bailey and Patsy
J. Harmon.
He was a US Airforce veteran.
Gary worked at AEDC for 26 years where he was a outside machinist and chief
steward for the Machinist Union for 18 years. After his retirement he
helped his wife at their business, Porkey’s Pit BBQ. He was an inventor
and was involved in some kind of sports most of his life from football in
high school through coaching softball and bird hunting. He liked to travel
and enjoyed many trips with his family. At the age of 50 Gary became an
avid golfer, traveling all over to pursue his interest especially to the UK
to visit family.
He loved and lived a full and happy life always one to joke and have a good
time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice M. Eyre; son, Gary C. “Gig” Allen;
daughter, Glenda Allen (Troy) Perry; sisters, Gloria (David) Brown and
Malinda Taylor; brothers, Bobby (Sue) Allen, John Harry Allen and Tommy
(Carol) Allen; grandchildren, Teagan Eyre and Joshua Neel Perry; several
nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday in the parlors of Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. Burial will be in Summitville
Cemetery at a later date. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Coffee
County Jr. Golf at Willow Brook golf club, The Manchester Library or the
charity of your choice.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements