7/29/19 — Dorothy Imogene Wiggs

Dorothy Imogene Wiggs passed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Life
Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 92. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends
from 6 – 8 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A native of Lawrenceburg, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and
Hattie Bell Yost Smith. She was the oldest living charter member of Grace
Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She enjoyed cooking, canning and reading. She
was a great story teller and enjoyed riddles. Her late husband, Millard
Wiggs and she were married 65 years prior to his death. She was a very
loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by
daughter, Teresa Havelin; brother, A C Smith; sister, Judy Brown and great
grandchild, Alex Doss. She is survived by son, Glenn Wiggs and his wife,
Diana of Lewisburg; daughters, Kay Reed and Dianne George, both of
Tullahoma, Debbie Schmidt and her husband, Jimmy of Mobile and Hattie
Marlene Powers and her husband, David of Tullahoma; brother, Wayne Smith
and his wife, Jewell of Tullahoma; sisters, Wilizene Kilgore of Winchester
and Nina Holden of Tullahoma; eighteen grandchildren; thirty four great
grandchildren; fourteen great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews
and cousins.
