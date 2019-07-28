7/28/19 — Rudy D Peary

Rudy D Peary of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 52. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday,
July 28, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN. The family will receive
friends on Sunday beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Gardena, California, he was the son of the late Martha Dyer
Peary and Rudy Perez of Vicksburg, MS. He was a U S Army/National Guard
Veteran and served during Desert Storm. He loved music, playing guitar,
writing songs and singing. He also enjoyed telling stories. He enjoyed
watching sports: the San Francisco 49ers football games, the Los Angeles
Angels baseball games and the University of Southern California football
games.
In addition to his father, Rudy Perez and his wife, Karen of Vicksburg, MS,
he is survived by wife, Angie Peary of Tullahoma; sons, Chris Richardson
and Andrew Haggard, both of Tullahoma; daughters, Deana Peary of Tullahoma,
Jessica Peary of Unionville, Andrea Phillips of Fayetteville, Keira
Phillips Pfefferkorn and her husband, Karl of Tullahoma and Samantha Gattis
of Manchester; brothers, Mark Peary of Unionville and Eric Peary and his
wife, Maria of Chapel Hill; sister, Monica Peary Whitsett of Lewisburg and
fifteen grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS