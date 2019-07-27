7/27/19 — Charles “Wade” Laten

Charles “Wade” Laten of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, July 24,
2019 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro at the age of 72. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The
family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM on Saturday.
A native of Fayetteville, Wade was the son of the late Charles and Lois
Koonce Laten. His favorite hobby was fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking
and making furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Rocky and
Dwight Laten. He is survived by sons, Bryan Laten of Chicago, Jesse Laten
and his wife, Lynn of Colby, KS and Lucas Laten of IL; daughters, Rachel
Laten of VA and Shelly Peckham and her husband, Dave of Sydney, NE;
sisters, Deborah Castro and her husband, Xavier of Estill Springs and Janis
Majewski and her husband, Leo of Riverwoods, IL.
