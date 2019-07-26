Mr. Homer Graham, Jr. age 85 of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life Monday, July 22, 2019, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
He was a son of the late Homer Graham, Sr. and Renice Graham and was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Craig Graham and J.W. Graham; sisters, Anna Lee Harris and Oma Ruth Ledford; mother of his children, Dalpha Meeks Graham and his wife, Vada Gregory Graham.
Mr. Graham was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gideons. He was a retired businessman and had been a part of the furniture manufacturing and Graham Furniture Store with his family. Later he had operated the Shelter Insurance office in Tracy City.
Mr. Graham loved music. He enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, mandolin, base and fiddle and loved to fish. He shared this love of music with all of those around him and his presence in the family and community will be greatly missed. Pa Homer, as he was known, has had and will continue to have a special place in the hearts of all that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Derryl and wife, Sandy Graham; daughter Sharon and husband, Tommy Nunley; brother, Larry (Priscilla) Graham; sister, Doris Hughes, Carol (Ronnie) Gray, longtime friend, Catherine Henry, grandchildren, Dustin and Dillon Graham, Christopher Allen and Dallas Nunley; great grandchildren, Drew and Drake Graham, Sadie and Scout Nunley; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Don Morris officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Friday from 11:00 A.M. until services at Central Funeral Home. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.centralfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee.
7/26/19-Homer Graham, Jr.
Mr. Homer Graham, Jr. age 85 of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life Monday, July 22, 2019, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.