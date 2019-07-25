7/25/19 — Peggie Jewel Perry

Funeral services for Mrs. Peggie Jewel Perry, age 87, of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Perry passed away at her residence in Manchester, TN, on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Peggie was born in Pulaski, TN, to the late Rassie H. and Ester L. Watts. She was a cook and restaurant owner for many years. Peggie loved her flower garden, to cook, and to dance. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and writing in her journal. When she was younger, she enjoyed photography and drawing. Peggie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Peggie is also preceded in death by her first husband of 20 years, Edward Estep; second husband of 27 years, Norris Perry; one son, Glen Estep; two brothers, Rassie Watts, Jr. and Floyd Watts; three sisters, Elise Malone, Alene Collins, and Christine Halloran; one grandchild, Glenn Estep. She is survived by two sons, Phillip Estep (Susan) and David Estep (Tina); two daughters, Connie Schaffer (Jeff) and Vicky Murdock; one daughter-in-law, Connie Estep; nine grandchildren, Kristina Limbaugh, Bryan Beets, Andrea Beckham, Claire Estep, Melissa Murdock, Libby Sumner, Kyle Mendoza, Kimber Mendoza, Tristan Mariani; seven great-grandchildren, Gus Beets, Ethan Beets, Helena Dunn, Clayton Beckham, Canaan Beckham, Zackery Limbaugh, and Hunter Limbaugh.
