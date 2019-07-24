7/24/19 — Paul Alan Fuller

Paul Alan Fuller of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from
5 -8 PM on Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home.
A native of Bedford County, he was the son of the late Alvin and Pauline
Jones Fuller. He was a U S Army veteran and also served in the National
Guard serving approximately 17 ½ years totally. He was a supervisor at
Wisco Envelope and after retirement was very active with the Tullahoma and
Manchester Senior Citizens, serving as President of the Coffee County
Senior Citizens Center. He also worked for the Tullahoma News and Lowes.
Mr. Fuller was a member of the Thompson Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed
dancing, collecting guns, playing golf, gardening, reading and photography.
He was a very active member of the Boy Scouts for 26 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Franklin
Delanoe Roosevelt Prater Jr. and brother, Verlon Fuller.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gracie Ann Culver Fuller of Tullahoma;
sons, James Wesley Prater and his wife, Stacey of Normandy and Jon Joseph
Fuller and his wife, Deborah of Summrall, MS; daughters, Brenda Louise
Bivins and her husband, Danny of Manchester and Deborah Kaye Fuller of
Murfreesboro; sister, Sandra Cossey of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jeremy
Bivins and his wife, Aurora of Knoxville; Brittany Bivins of Kauai, HI,
Bryant Prater and his wife, Katie of Normandy, James Fuller and his wife,
Amanda of Winchester, Tiffany Scalf of Manchester and Natasha Garbe and her
husband, Mike of Marshfield, WI and great grandchildren, Jack Fuller,
Everly Rose Garbe and Adalynn Scalf.
