7/23/19–Jackie Ruth Carter

Funeral services for Ms. Jackie Ruth Carter, age 82, of Tullahoma, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Ms. Carter passed away on July 20, 2019 at Manchester Healthcare.
Jackie was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Buford and Karen Wiser Banks. She was a homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith. Jackie enjoyed gardening, sporting, fishing, going on sight seeing road trips, watching game shows, and especially spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by sisters, Betty Lou Banks, Inez Banks Newberry, Venitta Perry, Dorris Ann Aldridge, and Reba Phene Williams. She is survived by two sons, Ricky and Randall Carter; one sister, Ruby Winton; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
