7/23/19 — Debbie Sain Hurt

Debbie Sain Hurt of Moore County passed this life on Saturday, July 20,
2019 at her residence at the age of 67. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday,
beginning at 12 PM.
Mrs. Hurt was born in Muncie, IN, the daughter of the late Buford and
Mildred Thomas Sain. She worked for Worth Sporting Goods for several years.
She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. In
addition, she enjoyed watching wrestling and cartoons on TV, coloring and
being on Facebook. She especially enjoyed attending Moore County High
School Basketball Games and watching her granddaughter, Haley cheer. She
also enjoyed watching college football games especially Alabama and
Tennessee.
She is survived by daughters, Lisa Ray and her husband, Christopher and
Angela Bunn and her husband, J L, both of Moore County; brother, Roy Sain
and his wife, Sandra of Coalmont; sisters, Sherry Watson and her husband,
Terry of Winchester and Cindy Rutledge of Louisville, KY; grandchildren,
Seth Elsbree and his wife, Laura of Tullahoma; Haley Bunn of Moore County,
Theodore Bradford and Rosa Beasley, both of Chesapeake, VA, Thomas Beasley
of Winchester and Nicholas Beasley of Tipton, TN and eight great
grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS