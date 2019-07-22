7/22/19 — Pascal C. Thomas

Pascal C Thomas of Hillsboro passed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 82. Graveside services are scheduled for
Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3 PM at Beans Creek Cemetery in Hillsboro.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Claude and Vivian
Hawk Thomas. He was a member of Our Fathers House Church in Cowan and
enjoyed attending church. He enjoyed fishing, listening to gospel music,
gardening and tending his chickens. He also loved his “Little Dog”, Daisey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary
Jewell Walden Thomas; son, Ricky Calvin Thomas; brothers, Charles and
Gladys Thomas and sisters, Juanita Lewis and Nell Perry.
He is survived by daughters, Diane McCormick and her husband, Randy and
Donna Sitz and her husband, Tony both of Hillsboro; brother, Doug Thomas
and his wife, JoAnn of Manchester; grandchildren, Samantha Thompson and her
husband, Rob, Jessica Massingille and her husband, Kanawful, Craig Majors
and Danielle Hill and her husband, Josh and great grandchildren, Lilly,
Holt, Hope, Sadie, Piper, Zephyr and Daxx.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS