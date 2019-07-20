7/20/19 — Walker Kyle Cazzell

Walker Kyle Cazzell, passed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Erlanger
Hospital in Chattanooga. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, June
20 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM.
Walker was the son of Robert Cazzell and Ashlynn Harmon of Manchester. In
addition to his parents, he is survived by sister, Aliyah Cazzell; paternal
grandparents, Tabitha and Daniel Cazzell of Manchester; maternal
grandparents, Iva and Gene Harmon of Manchester’ aunts, Brianna
Casteel-Shetters and her husband, Timothy Gage of Estill Springs and Hailey
Danielle Cazzell of Morrison; uncle, Jackson Cazzell of Morrison; great
aunts, Sabrina Beechum and her fiance’, Keith Monroe of Tullahoma, Evie
Wells and her husband, Dustin of Columbia, Jessica King and her husband,
Coy of Estill Springs, Tabatha Cazzell of Manchester and Julie Morris and
her husband, Justin of Manchester.
DAVES-CULBERTSON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS