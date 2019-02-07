7/2/19 — Nell V. Perry

Funeral services for Mrs. Nell V. Perry, age 90 of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Perry passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Manchester Healthcare.
Nell was born on August 9, 1928 in Coffee County to the late Claude and Vivian Thomas. She was very family oriented, loved taking care of people, and enjoyed baking cakes for anyone and everyone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Perry; son, Billy Perry; brothers, Charles Thomas, Gladys Thomas; sister, Juanita Lewis. Survived by her daughters, Dorothy West (J.L.), Sherry Perez (Jaime); brother, Pascal Thomas, Douglas Thomas (JoAnn); 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
