7/2/19 — Clara May Hall

Clara May Hall 90, of Lynchburg, TN passed Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Clint Trollinger and Lillian Trollinger-McNairy.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Oundell Hall, sister, Pearlene Durant and brother, Norman Trollinger.
She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Robert Trollinger, Doris Waggoner, Karita (Kenneth) Bailey, Deborah Hall, and Carolyn Wells;
Three sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Claude Eady), Betty Hall and Ruby Trollinger; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Two devoted friends, Betty Anne Nutt and Jean Cunningham.
She will lie in state Tuesday, July 2 at 12:00 Noon at Berry Chapel AME Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Berry Chapel AME with Rev. Dickey Sebastian as Eulogist.
Interment Highview Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements