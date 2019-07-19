7/19/19 — Wilda M. Buckner Vanderpool

Wilda M. Buckner Vanderpool, 96 years old of Waverly, NY passed away.
She married the late Aaron Vanderpool in 1983, who predeceased her; along
with her parents, Elisha and Zora Buckner; her daughter, Faye Frunk; a son,
Tony Willis; and her brother, Lester Buckner.
Wilda is survived by her daughter, Linda and her husband, Wright Rantz of
Maryland; son, Wayne and Linda Willis of Louisiana; sister, Alta Jean Jones
of Tennessee; two step daughters, Sheila Bump and Lois Swackhammer of
Pennsylvania; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two
very special friends, Jerry and Helen Ousterout of Florida ; and a dear
friend, Marilyn, that set and read to her at the nursing home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Beth Ezell officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Friday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com