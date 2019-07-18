7/18/19 — Pastor Frank Bell

Pastor Frank J. Bell, 77, passed away Saturday
July 13, 2019 at the Grace Baptist Church in Manchester which he had
Pastored for over 50 Years. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October
11, 1941 to William Houston Bell Sr. and Beatrice Smoot Bell who preceded
him in death along with his brother, William Houston “Bud” Bell Jr.
He was a US Army veteran serving as a X-Ray Technichian in Germany. He had
a doctorate degree in Theology from Covenant College in Chattanooga,
Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Smith Bell; son, Jeremy (Angie) Bell,
Tullahoma; daughters, Bethany (Dean) Silver, Kathleen, GA, Consetta
Woosley, Tullahoma; grandchildren, Emma, Emily, Andrew, Breanna and Blake;
brothers, Chuck (Jeanette) Bell, Kenneth (Noblene) Bell and Gary (Judy)
Bell; sister, Judy (Arlan) Casey; several loving nieces and nephews;
daughters he raised as his own, Kandi and Cheryl Karell; and a son he
raised as his own, Jeremy Clark.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday at Grace Baptist Church with Bro.
Bobby Bates officiating with burial to follow in the Summitville Cemetery
with Military Honors. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Wednesday at Grace
Baptist Church. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements