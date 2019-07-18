7/18/19 — Nancy Jo Lindquist-Graham

Mrs. Nancy Jo Lindquist-Graham, 73, passed away
Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. She was born in
Sterling, IL on May 2, 1946 to Robert Avery Adams and Mary Jane Hardy Adams
who preceded her in death along with her son, Jason Robert Lindquist;
brother, Kenneth Adams.
She was a member of the Manchester Quitling Club, Foothills Crafts and the
Lapidary Club in Tullahoma. She enjoyed, gardening, decorating, crafts,
art, quilting and playing with her companion dog, B.J. Nancy was retired
from Cracker Barrel restaurant where she had worked for 20 years.
She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Heintz; son, David Bradley
Lindquist, Savannah, GA; brother, Jeff Adams, Fairfield, CA; sister, Vicki
Adams, Fairfield, CA; grand daughter, Mavis Elaine Lindquist.
Funeral services will 6:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel. Visitation:
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements