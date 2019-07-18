7/18/19 — Gary Hamilton Freeze

Mr. Gary Hamilton Freeze, age 45, passed away
Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN with his family
by his side. He was a farmer and a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed
making flower arrangements, loved his family and was known to always bring
a laugh.
Gary was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelsey Marie Freeze;
his mother Pamela Yvonne Nobles Freeze; maternal grandfathers, Roy Hamilton
Nobles and Fred L. “Pete” Freeze; paternal grandparents, Melvin & Dorothy
Freeze.
Gary is survived by three daughters: Katlynn Yvonne Freeze,
Karleigh Faith (Blake) Freeze, Kristlynn Rose Freeze; granddaughter, Alivia
Dyanne Brown; father, Greg Freeze (Pam); maternal grandmother Jean Freeze;
3 brothers, Stan (Laura), Brad (Priscilla), Russ (Audra); nephews, Zach,
Jake, Wyatt & Kaden; niece Linley.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with burial to follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00
PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
