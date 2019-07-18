7/18/19 — Charles William Baker, Sr.

Goodbyes are only for those who live with their eyes. Because for those
who love with their heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation. –
Rumi
Charles William Baker Sr. of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this earthly
life and into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on
Monday, July 15, 2019. He was 76 years old.
He was born at his Bakertown home in Moore County, Tennessee on August 7,
1942 to the late Madge Walker and late Lannie Baker. On December 28, 2004,
he married his best friend Mona Faye Chapman, who survives.
He lived life to the fullest and made everyday count. He loved people and
never met a stranger; rest assured, whenever speaking to him, he would
always have something witty, comical, or sarcastical-funny to say. That was
just Daddy.
He was a well-known Master Mason for the majority of his life, but was
probably more well-known for what he laid out in the kitchen, be it at his
own home or at the Barrel House BBQ. He truly was a jack of all trades. He
deeply loved all his family and his two dogs Patches and Peaches. He will
be tremendously missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is survived by his son, Chuck Baker of Lynchburg, TN, daughter,
Jacqueline (Harry) Conway of Tullahoma, TN, daughter, Crystal (Cale) Thomas
of Winchester, TN, daughter, Charsie Henley of McMinnville, TN, and
daughter, Shannon Roberts of Lynchburg, TN, sister, Dorothy (Charles)
Shelton of Winchester, TN, sister, Barbera Sisk of Fayetteville, TN,
brother, James Walker of Tullahoma, TN, sister, Brenda (Jim) Ramsey of
Flintville, TN, and sister, Debbie (Silvia) Walker of Tucson, AZ.
Grandchildren – Adam, Ashley and Hannah Baker of Lynchburg, TN Tori Rogers,
Destiny and Emma Grace Hill, all of Tullahoma, TN, Mason and Macie Lynn
Vonwert of Tullahoma, TN, Haley and Michael Whitsell of Lynchburg, TN and
Cody and Jesse Cates, Chris Gross, and Shawna Vaughn all of McMinnville,
TN, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by an infant son – Michael Eugene Baker, infant
sister Emily Walker, step-brother Elbert Walker, and step-father Jim
Walker. Funeral Services will be held Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm
with burial services to follow at Lois Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Wednesday evening, July 17, from 5pm-8pm at the Lynchburg
Funeral Home, with Brother Mike Awalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug the
ones you love. Love them more fiercely, notice them, and leave no words
unsaid. Tomorrow is not promised.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.