7/17/19–Keith Alan Kinard

Keith Alan Kinard of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019
at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 50 years. No services are
scheduled.
Keith, a native of Birmingham, was the son of the late Olis Ralph and
Carolyn Jackson Kinard Jr. He was an electrician and enjoyed hunting,
fishing, kayaking and collecting guns and knives.
He is survived by paternal grandmother, Dean Kinard of Gardendale, AL;
girlfriend, Glenda Walker of Tullahoma and sister, Kathy Short and her
husband, Mark of Panama City, FL.
