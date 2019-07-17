7/17/19 — JoAnn Riddle

JoAnn Riddle of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her
residence at the age of 77 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends on Tuesday evening, July 16, from 5 -8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
JoAnn was a native of Tullahoma. She was a member of the Westside Church
of the Nazarene but attended Mt. Vernon Church of the Nazarene. She loved
to travel and going places. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and
playing cards, especially rummy and rook. She loved being with family,
especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great
granddaughter. She and her loving husband, G L Riddle would be celebrating
their 54th wedding anniversary on July 19th.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, James David and Edna Wiseman;
father, Delbert Conley; son, Timothy Dale Scivally and grandson, Patrick
Buckner.
In addition to her husband, G L Riddle of Tullahoma, she is survived by
daughters, Sherry Ferrell and her husband, David of Lynchburg, Marticia
Drisko and her husband, Jim of Cowan and Melissa Alimilla of Pensacola, FL;
twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one great great
granddaughter.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS