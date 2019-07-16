7/16/19 — Vine Ozell Jones

Funeral services for Mrs. Vine Ozell Jones, age 83, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on July 13, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Ozell was born in Coffee County to the late Jim and Ida Willford. Ozell was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and flower garden. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ozell is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Leighton Glenn Jones; two sons, Jimmy Wayne and George Jackson Jones; brothers, Earl and Robert Willford and Marvin Walden; sisters, Hester Qualls, Lorene Haggard, Lily May Baltimore. She is survived by her three sons, David (Patty) Jones, Paul (Lorrie) Jones, and Normen (Desiree) Jones; three daughters, Brenda (Wayne) Majors, Anne (Mitchel) Green, and Cindy (Billy) Beene; daughter of my heart, Nicole Ramirez; twenty-one grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
