7/15/19–Chasten Ryean Britton

Altamont, Tennessee – Miss Chasten Ryean Britton, 20, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 from injuries she received in a atv accident. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 26, 1999. Chasten was a registered dental assistant and was employed by Janet G. Gardner DDS Family Dentistry in Tullahoma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmylee Hollis Barrett; grandparents, Deborah Louise Bess, Ricky Cunningham and Jimmy Barrett; great grandparents, Edgar and Elizabeth Bess, Frances Britton.
She is surived by her mother and step-father, Chasity and Jarron Barrett; father, Tony Britton; brother, Dylan Britton; sisters, Jaylyn Barrett and Kendra Britton; grandparents, Jeannie Helsel, Tony Britton Sr. and Kay Barrett.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Altamont with Aaron Barrett officiating. Burial will be in the AirView Cemetery. Visitation: 12:00 Noon – 9:00 PM Sunday at Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, Tennessee. www.laynefuneralhome.com