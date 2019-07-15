7/15/19 — Barry Keith Sanson

Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mr. Barry Keith Sanson, 47, passed away Friday July
12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on July 17, 1971
to Harvey Sanson Jr. and Wilcie L. Blaylock Sanson who preceded him in
death.
He was of the Baptist faith. He was employed by Calsonic up until his
health declined.
He is survived by his brothers, Stacy Sanson and Mark Sanson.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:30 PM Monday at Hillsboro Methodist
Cemetery with Minister Andrew Sekulich officiating. Visitation: 11:00 AM –
1:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
