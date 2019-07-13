7/13/19 — Sammy Powell Anderson, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Sammy Powell Anderson, Jr., age 68, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Terry Milburn and Terrell Bunting officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Anderson passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN, surrounded by his loving family.
Sammy was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late S.P. “Pete” and Margaret Green Anderson. He was a farmer and the founding owner of Summitville Grain and Feed Co. Sammy was a member of Manchester Church of Christ, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved traveling and all sports, but especially Tennessee Titans and Tennessee football.
Sammy is survived by his wife, Cindy Brown Anderson; two children, Sammy (Michelle) Anderson, III and Suzanne Anderson (Joe Darren) Boze; sister, Freda Kay (Bobby) Jones; niece, Shanelle Bryan (Kyle) Gray; grandchildren, Sammy Powell “Pete” Anderson, IV, Daniel Lee Anderson, John Thomas Anderson, Elizabeth Ann Anderson, Michael Frelan Anderson, Joe Fox Boze, and Anderson Essex Boze; and two great grandchildren, Amanda and Blair Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
