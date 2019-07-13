7/13/19 — Ray Dean Rackley

Mr. Ray Dean Rackley, 59, passed away Tuesday June
9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on October 30,
1959 to Arthur Rackley and Opal Binkley Rackley who preceded him in death
along with his daughter, Brandi Rackley; infant twin sisters, Thelma and
Velma Rackley; brothers, Donnie, Jerry and Howard Dorset Rackley.
He was a grill operator at Waffle House and attended the Cornerstone Church
of Jesus Christ in Hillsboro.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Moore Rackley; daughters, Amie (Kevin)
Rhoton, Jamie (Tracy) Meister, Jenny (Michael) Doud and Amber Ramirez;
sons, Dallas (Christina) Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Jay Rackley, Brandon
(Cortney) Rackley and David (Jane) Tidwell; sister, Darlene Rackley;
brothers, Oliver (Anna) Rackley, J.C. (Sandra) Rackley, Mace (Joyce)
Rackley and Paul Rackley; 24 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a host
of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday in the Central Funeral
Home chapel with Minister Larry Moore officiating. Visitation: 9:00 AM –
11:00 AM Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements