7/13/19 — Lauren Gann

Lauren Gann of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence at the age of 34 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
Lauren, a native of Woodbury, was the daughter of the late Ricci Gann and Kathleen Dement Gann of Tullahoma. She loved watching Disney movies, bowling, coloring and making lists.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters, Carey Brown of Hillsboro and Sara Muscha and her husband, David of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232 or the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
