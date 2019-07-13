7/13/19 — Dana Thurston Blackburn

DANA THURSTON BLACKBURN, age 65, of Tullahoma, Tenn, departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Blackburn was born in Shelbyville, Tenn., on August 21, 1953, to the late George Thurston Blackburn and Wanda Lee Arnold Blackburn. He was of the Church of Christ Faith. He was a Truck driver, before becoming disabled. Mr. Blackburn was an avid fisherman, he was always detailing his Toyota Tacoma Truck. Most of All he loved his family.
He is survived by his sons; Chris Blackburn of Panama City, Florida, Bryan Blackburn of Commerce, Georgia, sisters; Karen McGowan of Winchester, Denise Gannon of Tullahoma, Deenen (James) Davies of Vernon, Florida, Grandchildren – Nicholas, Bridgett and Avery Blackburn, several Nieces and Nephews, that he dearly loved.
Visitation for Mr. Blackburn will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 13, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, with Bro. Randy Davis, officiating, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services.
Interment will follow in the Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN
