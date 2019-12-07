7/12/19 — William Joe Walters

William Joe Walters of Beechgrove, passed this life on Thursday, July 4,
2019 at his residence at the age of 46 years. Graveside Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wiser Bluff Cemetery. The
family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Joe, a native of Lexington, KY, was the son of Roger and Velinda Cawood
Walters of Beechgrove. He enjoyed fishing and camping and loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandmother, Ruby
Abner-Porter of Beechgrove; son, Noah Walters of Murfreesboro; sister,
Jeanne Travis and her husband, Frankie of Beechgrove and grandchild, Hadley
Rae Walters.
