7/12/19 — William Allen Jenkins

WILLIAM ALLEN JENKINS, age 56, of Belvidere, Tenn., formerly of Montgomery, Texas, departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Jenkins was born in San Jose, Cal. to the late William Lee Jenkins and Twilla Eileen Twigg Jenkins on August 15, 1962. Mr. Jenkins and his wife recently moved from Texas to Tennessee this week. He was a member of the Wildwoods United Methodist Church in Magnolia, Texas and enjoyed attending the Men’s Bible Study. He was last employed as a paramedic with Cypress Creek EMS in Texas and taught a class for paramedics at the Lone Star Community College for the past two years. He was a Ham Radio Operator for many years and was also a private pilot.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jenkins of Belvidere, Tenn., sister, Linda Sutherland and husband, Eric of Belvidere, 10 nieces and nephews, 32-great-nieces and nephews, 2 brother-in-laws; Dennis Gilmore of Odessa, Texas and James Gilmore of Killeen, Texas.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 A.M Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Winchester First Baptist Church with Bro. Craig Bell, officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the www.aidforhaiti.org/donate.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS