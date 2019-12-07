7/12/19 — Donald McGeehee Moody

Donald McGeehee Moody of Fayetteville, passed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a brief illness, at his residence at the age of 87. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 AM.
A native of Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Chester Bond and Beulah Murray McGeehee Moody. He was a U S Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He graduated from MTSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Arts and later received his Master’s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from the Florida International University in Miami. He worked for many years for the State of Florida as a Facility’s Coordinator.
Mr. Moody was a life long Baptist and a member of the Marble Plains Baptist Church. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and enjoyed reading, especially Western novels. His favorite author was Louis L’Amour. Mr. Moody was always very close to his parents and sister as he was growing up and has always enjoyed being with family. He also has a very special pet, Shalako the Maltipoo. Mr. Moody was an extremely kind and generous man who would go out of his way to help others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nell Bond Warren.
Mr. Moody is survived by his wife, Glynda Moody of Fayetteville; daughter, Donna Hall and her husband, James of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren Laurence Hall of West Palm Beach, FL and Sarah Hall of Tampa, FL; great grandchildren, Ryder and Wyatt Hall; nieces, Brenda Rasmus of West Palm Beach, FL and Wendy Vitali of Fayetteville and their families and many extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in his honor to a charity of your choice.
